Hunger Strikes: The Struggle of Palestinian Detainees in Israeli Prisons

Despite a Supreme Court ruling for improved conditions, Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons continue to report severe hunger. Instances of extreme weight loss and malnutrition persist, with rights groups claiming a continued 'policy of starvation'. Independent verification of detainee treatment remains challenging amid restricted access for international monitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:06 IST
Five months after Israel's Supreme Court mandated better living conditions in prisons, Palestinian detainees still face severe hunger. Reports highlight extreme weight loss and deprivation among prisoners, raising concerns about Israel's adherence to court orders.

Samer Khawaireh, an affected detainee, described meager food provisions at Israeli prisons, resulting in significant weight loss and health issues. Human rights groups, including the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, have accused the government of perpetuating a 'policy of starvation' within these facilities.

The Israel Prisons Service denies these allegations, citing compliance with nutritional and medical care standards. However, ongoing restrictions on prison visits hinder independent verification. Rights groups continue to push for international access and compliance with court-ordered improvements.

