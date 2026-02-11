Left Menu

Mexico Battles Deadly Measles Outbreak

Mexican Health Minister David Kershenobich reports that the measles outbreak has claimed at least 28 lives, with 9,074 cases recorded so far across the country, according to official data revealed during the president's morning press conference.

Mexican Health Minister David Kershenobich announced on Wednesday that the nation is grappling with a severe measles outbreak, resulting in at least 28 fatalities.

The outbreak, which began in 2025, has so far led to 9,074 reported cases, as detailed in official statistics shared during the president's morning press briefing.

Authorities are urgently addressing the crisis, aiming to contain the spread and prevent further casualties.

