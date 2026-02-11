Left Menu

Moderna's mRNA Ambitions Falter Amid Regulatory Challenges

Moderna faces a setback as U.S. regulators refuse to review its experimental flu vaccine, reflecting changes in vaccination policies. This decision impacts Moderna's mRNA strategy, raising concerns about the company's future in vaccine development, as competition and regulatory hurdles increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:55 IST
In a significant setback for Moderna, the company's shares plummeted nearly 7% following a decision by U.S. regulators to refuse a review of its experimental flu vaccine. This move highlights an evolving approach to vaccination policies under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., leading to diminished vaccine utilization and increased regulatory difficulties for new vaccine developments.

Wilbur Chen, an infectious disease expert at the University of Maryland, expressed concern over the regulatory shift, suggesting it could affect future vaccine approvals. The FDA's decision poses a challenge to Moderna's strategy to pivot from declining COVID-19 vaccine revenue and validate the long-term potential of its mRNA technology.

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis highlighted the risk to the mRNA platform if the current regulatory course continues. With the Department of Health and Human Services scaling back on mRNA projects, and regulatory hurdles mounting, Moderna's growth strategy appears uncertain. Analysts, including Citi's Geoff Meacham, note the potential impact on Moderna's financial projections, with the company's global revenue targets for flu vaccines and their commercialization in the U.S. facing significant challenges.

