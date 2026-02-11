Moderna's mRNA Ambitions Falter Amid Regulatory Challenges

In a significant setback for Moderna, the company's shares plummeted nearly 7% following a decision by U.S. regulators to refuse a review of its experimental flu vaccine. This move highlights an evolving approach to vaccination policies under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., leading to diminished vaccine utilization and increased regulatory difficulties for new vaccine developments.

Wilbur Chen, an infectious disease expert at the University of Maryland, expressed concern over the regulatory shift, suggesting it could affect future vaccine approvals. The FDA's decision poses a challenge to Moderna's strategy to pivot from declining COVID-19 vaccine revenue and validate the long-term potential of its mRNA technology.

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis highlighted the risk to the mRNA platform if the current regulatory course continues. With the Department of Health and Human Services scaling back on mRNA projects, and regulatory hurdles mounting, Moderna's growth strategy appears uncertain. Analysts, including Citi's Geoff Meacham, note the potential impact on Moderna's financial projections, with the company's global revenue targets for flu vaccines and their commercialization in the U.S. facing significant challenges.

