Pharmaceutical Firms Navigate Trump’s Drug Pricing Deals

Several pharmaceutical companies excluded from President Donald Trump's drug pricing agreements are exploring their own negotiation strategies to avoid potential tariffs and new pricing schemes, according to industry sources.

Sources have indicated that these companies are reaching out to the White House and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to strike their own deals, prompted by concerns over proposed Medicare pilot programs potentially setting drug prices for millions of American seniors.

Among notable concerns, companies worry about the pilot programs, GLOBE and GUARD, which may enforce international pricing standards, affecting smaller manufacturers with limited product lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)