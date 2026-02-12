US STOCKS-Wall Street gains muted after strong jobs data nibbles at Fed rate cut bets 

​The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up slightly in Wednesday's choppy session as investors bet that a stronger-than-expected employment report could delay the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate cuts. The three main indexes started the session on a strong note, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ‌hitting their highest level in more than a week after the closely watched payrolls report showed much faster than expected U.S. job growth in January while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%. However, gains subsided as traders dialed back on bets for rate cuts. While traders are still banking on at least one 25-basis-point cut in June, the probability that rates would hold steady that month crept up to ‌38.7% from 24.8%, according to the latest data from CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Julia Hermann, global market strategist at New York Life Investments, said that investors digested changes to rate cut bets "quite ‌well" because they interpreted the strong jobs report as good news for the economy. "This is constructive news in that the economy is not in dire need of rate cuts because the jobs market has been showing some new signs of life," she said. "It comes down to the sweet spot of hiring being strong enough to show us the economy is resilient but not so strong as to derail expectations for future Fed easing." Investors will next turn their attention to ⁠the January Consumer ​Price Index (CPI) inflation report, which is due out ⁠on Friday.

At 2:19 p.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.37 points, or 0.06%, to 50,156.77, the S&P 500 gained 11.37 points, or 0.16%, to 6,953.18 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.53 points, or 0.08%, to 23,120.01. Under the hood, the ⁠stocks were a mixed bag with financial services and communications services sectors both down more than 1% while energy led gains with a 2.3% rally followed by consumer staples up more than 1%.

Technology was a mixed bag with ​chip stocks rallying sharply and software stocks tumbling again after three sessions of recouping losses from last week's steep selloff fueled by fears of AI-fueled disruption. The Philadelphia semiconductor index was up ⁠more than 2% while the S&P 500 software index shed more than 2%. Software giant Microsoft, down close to 2%, was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 followed by Alphabet, which was off 2.4% and weighed heavily on the communications services ⁠index. Brokerage ​firms that already fell on Tuesday after startup Altruist announced AI-enabled tax-planning features, extended their declines on Wednesday with Charles Schwab, LPL Financial and Ameriprise Financial falling more than 3% each. Rate-sensitive banks were lower, with the S&P 500 bank index down 2.4%. Generac rallied more than 19% after its fourth-quarter results. Robinhood shares dropped nearly 10% after the retail brokerage missed fourth-quarter revenue expectations. Wireless network operator ⁠T-Mobile gained 1.4% following its fourth-quarter results. Humana slid 2.4% after the health insurer forecast 2026 profit below Wall Street estimates. Moderna shares fell 3.9% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ⁠decided not to review the company's application for approval ⁠of its influenza vaccine.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the NYSE where there were 767 new highs and 122 new lows. But on the Nasdaq, 1,753 stocks rose and 2,951 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.68-to-1 ratio while the S&P 500 posted 95 ‌new 52-week highs and 24 new ‌lows.

