Aalin Sherin: Kerala's Youngest Organ Donor Honored

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the family of 10-month-old Aalin Sherin Abraham, Kerala's youngest organ donor, after her brain death. Her organs were donated, following a tragic accident. The donation was coordinated by K-SOTTO, highlighting a noble gesture amid profound grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:38 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a poignant moment, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the family of Aalin Sherin Abraham, a 10-month-old girl who became Kerala's youngest organ donor. The visit followed a tragic accident leading to her brain death and subsequent organ donation.

Accompanied by Health Minister Veena George and CPI(M) district secretary Raju Abraham, Vijayan met with Aalin's family to offer condolences and commend their selfless decision. Aalin, who was critically injured on February 5, was laid to rest with state honors.

The organ donation was facilitated by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), with her organs distributed to various medical institutions. This noble act highlights a story of compassion amidst loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

