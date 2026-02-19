Left Menu

Unveiling the Heat: The Need for Comprehensive Data on Heat-Related Illnesses

Senior clinical scientist Soumya Swaminathan emphasizes the necessity for more detailed data on the impact of heat on various demographics including gender, occupation, and age. Current data on heat-related illnesses and deaths are inadequate; improved data integration with climate information can guide better policies and local health infrastructure preparedness.

Senior clinical scientist Soumya Swaminathan has highlighted the urgent need for more precise data on the effects of heat on individuals, considering factors like gender, job, age, and living conditions.

Addressing the Mumbai Climate Week, Swaminathan labeled the current figures as just 'the tip of the iceberg.' She pointed out that heat-related illnesses closely tie into cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological disorders, along with dehydration concerns. Age, existing health issues, and occupational conditions also contribute to the risks.

Swaminathan called for health data integration with climate data and newer technologies like GIS to better understand and tackle heat-related hazards. She advocated for evolving policies and local capacity building to address this growing concern.

