Breakthrough in Diagnosing and Treating Rare Pancreatic Insulinoma

Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, has achieved a medical breakthrough in diagnosing and treating a rare pancreatic condition. A 60-year-old woman was successfully diagnosed with an insulinoma, a rare and elusive pancreatic tumour, causing significantly low blood sugar and frequent unconsciousness episodes.

The diagnostic challenge stemmed from the tumour's minute size and its complex location at the neck of the pancreas. Traditional imaging failed to identify it clearly, but specialised blood tests and targeted endoscopic ultrasound eventually pinpointed the tumour.

Robotic-assisted surgery facilitated the accurate removal of the tumour, marking a medical milestone. The surgery team was led by Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam, with Dr. P. Basumani heading the diagnostic efforts. Post-surgery, the patient's recovery was swift, renewing focus on innovative medical solutions.