Revolutionizing Healthcare: AI-Enabled E-ICU Transforms Critical Care

Union Health Minister JP Nadda inaugurated the AI-enabled E-ICU Command Centre at Yashoda Medicity to integrate AI with centralized monitoring systems, enhancing patient outcomes. The initiative aligns with India's vision of a digital healthcare future and aims to improve healthcare quality across the nation through technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:39 IST
  • India

In a landmark move, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has launched the AI-enabled E-ICU Command Centre at Yashoda Medicity, Ghaziabad, aiming to revolutionize critical care through advanced technology. This initiative focuses on integrating artificial intelligence with centralized monitoring systems to significantly enhance clinical outcomes.

At the inauguration, Nadda praised Yashoda Medicity's commitment to offering high-quality healthcare across 65 specialties and its integration with the MMG District Hospital, showcasing a strong public health collaboration. Emphasizing AI's role, Nadda explained how AI-powered healthcare ensures precision in diagnosis and real-time monitoring, crucial for effective emergency and intensive care.

Highlighting India's broader digital vision, Nadda noted the foundation laid by the 2017 National Health Policy for a comprehensive digital health ecosystem. He celebrated initiatives like Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, eSanjeevani telemedicine platform, and the U-WIN digital platform, marking significant advancements in healthcare delivery and access, particularly in rural areas.

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

