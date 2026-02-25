Revolutionizing Healthcare: AI-Enabled E-ICU Transforms Critical Care

In a landmark move, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has launched the AI-enabled E-ICU Command Centre at Yashoda Medicity, Ghaziabad, aiming to revolutionize critical care through advanced technology. This initiative focuses on integrating artificial intelligence with centralized monitoring systems to significantly enhance clinical outcomes.

At the inauguration, Nadda praised Yashoda Medicity's commitment to offering high-quality healthcare across 65 specialties and its integration with the MMG District Hospital, showcasing a strong public health collaboration. Emphasizing AI's role, Nadda explained how AI-powered healthcare ensures precision in diagnosis and real-time monitoring, crucial for effective emergency and intensive care.

Highlighting India's broader digital vision, Nadda noted the foundation laid by the 2017 National Health Policy for a comprehensive digital health ecosystem. He celebrated initiatives like Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, eSanjeevani telemedicine platform, and the U-WIN digital platform, marking significant advancements in healthcare delivery and access, particularly in rural areas.