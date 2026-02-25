Left Menu

Casey Means Faces Senate Scrutiny in Surgeon General Hearing

Casey Means, nominated by President Trump for U.S. Surgeon General, emphasized public health concerns during her confirmation hearing, linking chronic diseases to ultra-processed foods and chemical exposure. Facing Senate scrutiny, her controversial health views have sparked debate, as she promised to divest from related business interests if confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:37 IST
Casey Means Faces Senate Scrutiny in Surgeon General Hearing

Casey Means, President Trump's pick for U.S. Surgeon General, took center stage during her Senate confirmation hearing, citing ultra-processed foods and chemical exposure as significant drivers of chronic disease.

Means emphasized a public health crisis, aligning with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Meanwhile, opposition raised concerns about her controversial health claims, such as the unscientific link between vaccines and autism.

If confirmed, Means, a wellness influencer and Stanford-trained doctor, pledges to divest business interests to avoid conflicts. Her nomination follows Trump's withdrawal of Janette Nesheiwat and faces criticism from both far-right activists and establishment voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Treasury's Sanction Squeeze: Unraveling Iran's Shadow Fleet

U.S. Treasury's Sanction Squeeze: Unraveling Iran's Shadow Fleet

 Global
2
Tensions Mount: State Cops Clash Over 'Shirtless Protest' Arrests

Tensions Mount: State Cops Clash Over 'Shirtless Protest' Arrests

 India
3
Pride of Puducherry: Model Elections Set Benchmark for the Nation

Pride of Puducherry: Model Elections Set Benchmark for the Nation

 India
4
Inmate Caught with Smuggled Phones and SIM Cards at Yerawada Prison

Inmate Caught with Smuggled Phones and SIM Cards at Yerawada Prison

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026