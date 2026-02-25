Casey Means Faces Senate Scrutiny in Surgeon General Hearing

Casey Means, President Trump's pick for U.S. Surgeon General, took center stage during her Senate confirmation hearing, citing ultra-processed foods and chemical exposure as significant drivers of chronic disease.

Means emphasized a public health crisis, aligning with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Meanwhile, opposition raised concerns about her controversial health claims, such as the unscientific link between vaccines and autism.

If confirmed, Means, a wellness influencer and Stanford-trained doctor, pledges to divest business interests to avoid conflicts. Her nomination follows Trump's withdrawal of Janette Nesheiwat and faces criticism from both far-right activists and establishment voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)