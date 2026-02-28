Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

In a significant stride towards digital healthcare, over 1 crore residents in Delhi have registered for digital health IDs as part of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, government officials announced. The initiative aims to streamline healthcare services, providing every participant with a unique Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number.

Remarkably, the west district recorded the highest number of ABHA registrations at 13.3 lakh, surpassing other districts like northwest with 12 lakh and southwest with 11.6 lakh. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the issuance of over 7.2 lakh Ayushman cards, with a noteworthy distribution among senior citizens.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme was rolled out in Delhi by the BJP-led administration last year to offer up to Rs 5 lakh in health insurance for eligible families. To bolster the scheme, a network of 208 hospitals has been established, including both private and government facilities, facilitating the treatment of nearly 29,120 beneficiaries under PM-JAY so far.