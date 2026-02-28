Left Menu

Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

More than 1 crore people in Delhi have digital health IDs under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. This scheme, implemented last year by the BJP government, provides health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh. The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers are available to all, helping in medical emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:02 IST
In a significant stride towards digital healthcare, over 1 crore residents in Delhi have registered for digital health IDs as part of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, government officials announced. The initiative aims to streamline healthcare services, providing every participant with a unique Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number.

Remarkably, the west district recorded the highest number of ABHA registrations at 13.3 lakh, surpassing other districts like northwest with 12 lakh and southwest with 11.6 lakh. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the issuance of over 7.2 lakh Ayushman cards, with a noteworthy distribution among senior citizens.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme was rolled out in Delhi by the BJP-led administration last year to offer up to Rs 5 lakh in health insurance for eligible families. To bolster the scheme, a network of 208 hospitals has been established, including both private and government facilities, facilitating the treatment of nearly 29,120 beneficiaries under PM-JAY so far.

