UK Launches Bird Flu Vaccine Trials Amidst Global Concern

The UK has initiated bird flu vaccine trials in turkeys, a move aimed at curbing the disease's impact on poultry. Concerns persist about vaccination affecting virus tracking and exports, yet these trials are important to mitigate the economic losses caused by the flu outbreaks.

Updated: 05-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has embarked on a new strategy to counter bird flu, announcing targeted vaccine trials in turkeys. The government made this announcement on Thursday, emphasizing the need to control a disease that has severely impacted poultry flocks and affected global trade dynamics.

The trials, extending over 24 weeks, aim to evaluate the effectiveness of authorized vaccines under real-world conditions. A critical focus is determining how these vaccines can be integrated without compromising surveillance and trade, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

Financially, bird flu outbreaks have significantly burdened the UK, with costs reaching up to 174 million pounds annually. With turkeys chosen for their susceptibility, these trials are crucial to reduce mortality rates and assess broader implications for international poultry markets.

