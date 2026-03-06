Left Menu

Europe's Urgent Need for Missile Production Amid Middle East Crisis

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has prompted European nations to urgently increase the production of air defense and anti-ballistic missiles. EU defense commissioner Andrius Kubilius emphasized the necessity due to the Iranian crisis and the limited capacity of the U.S. to supply sufficient missiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:40 IST
Europe's Urgent Need for Missile Production Amid Middle East Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

The Middle East conflict has intensified Europe's focus on producing air defense and anti-ballistic missiles. EU defense commissioner Andrius Kubilius, addressing the situation on Friday, highlighted the elevated urgency resulting from the Iranian crisis.

During a press briefing with Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Kubilius remarked on Europe's essential role in missile manufacturing due to the strained supply capabilities of the U.S.

He further noted that American forces face challenges in meeting demands across the Gulf, their own military, and Ukraine, underscoring the necessity for Europe to enhance its production capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Watch Brand Rotoris Debuts on Formula 1 Grid with Kush Maini

Indian Watch Brand Rotoris Debuts on Formula 1 Grid with Kush Maini

 India
2
Raisina Dialogue Highlights: India's Strategic Energy Role Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

Raisina Dialogue Highlights: India's Strategic Energy Role Amidst Geopolitic...

 India
3
Kosovo's Political Turmoil: Snap Elections on the Horizon

Kosovo's Political Turmoil: Snap Elections on the Horizon

 Global
4
Indonesia Imposes Social Media Ban for Minors Under 16

Indonesia Imposes Social Media Ban for Minors Under 16

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026