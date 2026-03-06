Europe's Urgent Need for Missile Production Amid Middle East Crisis

The Middle East conflict has intensified Europe's focus on producing air defense and anti-ballistic missiles. EU defense commissioner Andrius Kubilius, addressing the situation on Friday, highlighted the elevated urgency resulting from the Iranian crisis.

During a press briefing with Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Kubilius remarked on Europe's essential role in missile manufacturing due to the strained supply capabilities of the U.S.

He further noted that American forces face challenges in meeting demands across the Gulf, their own military, and Ukraine, underscoring the necessity for Europe to enhance its production capacities.

