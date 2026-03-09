Race-Neutral Policy Boosts Kidney Transplants for Black Patients

Black patients with kidney failure are experiencing increased transplant rates and reduced waiting times due to changes in U.S. medical guidelines. Historically, race-based algorithms resulted in under-diagnosis and fewer transplants for Black patients. A recent study highlights these improvements following the adoption of race-neutral policies.

Published in JAMA Internal Medicine, the report from researchers, including Dr. Rohan Khazanchi, reveals significant advancements in health equity for Black kidney patients. These policies have prompted hospitals to reassess transplant waiting lists, moving over 21,000 Black patients up the queue and boosting transplant numbers.

Despite progress, challenges remain in ensuring equitable transplant access for marginalized groups. Experts warn against halting race and ethnicity data collection, which is vital for tracking disparities. Continuous accountability and intervention are crucial to tackling these systemic health inequities.

(With inputs from agencies.)