Race-Neutral Policy Boosts Kidney Transplants for Black Patients

New U.S. policies are improving kidney transplant rates and reducing wait times for Black patients. Race-neutral formulas for assessing kidney disease severity have resulted in more Black patients receiving transplants. Despite these improvements, ongoing efforts are needed to ensure equitable transplant rates for all marginalized groups.

Updated: 09-03-2026 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Black patients with kidney failure are experiencing increased transplant rates and reduced waiting times due to changes in U.S. medical guidelines. Historically, race-based algorithms resulted in under-diagnosis and fewer transplants for Black patients. A recent study highlights these improvements following the adoption of race-neutral policies.

Published in JAMA Internal Medicine, the report from researchers, including Dr. Rohan Khazanchi, reveals significant advancements in health equity for Black kidney patients. These policies have prompted hospitals to reassess transplant waiting lists, moving over 21,000 Black patients up the queue and boosting transplant numbers.

Despite progress, challenges remain in ensuring equitable transplant access for marginalized groups. Experts warn against halting race and ethnicity data collection, which is vital for tracking disparities. Continuous accountability and intervention are crucial to tackling these systemic health inequities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

