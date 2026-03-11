Miracle on Highway: Woman Declared Brain-Dead Revives After Ambulance Hits Pothole

A remarkable turn of events unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district when a woman, previously declared brain-dead, showed signs of life after her ambulance hit a pothole. The 50-year-old, later identified as Vinita Shukla, revived just as the vehicle encountered the bump on a national highway.

Initially identified as a 'miraculous' recovery, further investigation revealed that Shukla's revival could be linked to treatment for a suspected toxic insect or snake bite. Neurosurgeon Dr. Rakesh Singh, who treated Shukla, indicated that her condition improved significantly with targeted toxin treatment.

The incident has sparked discussions about both local road infrastructure and the medical response. Shukla's family had initially prepared for her last rites, only to halt arrangements when she began breathing normally. After nearly 12 days under intensive care, Shukla returned home, leaving behind a narrative combining elements of both fate and science.

(With inputs from agencies.)