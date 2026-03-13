Left Menu

Revolutionary Growing Implant Technique Transforms Pediatric Bone Cancer Treatment

The growing implant technique is a breakthrough in treating bone cancer in children. It allows limb length adjustment as the child grows, resolving the limitations of traditional implants. The technology includes advanced remote-control features, reducing the need for frequent surgeries, and marks an important advancement in pediatric oncology.

A groundbreaking technique known as the 'growing implant' is reshaping the treatment landscape for pediatric bone cancer. This innovative approach allows for the adjustment of limb length as affected children grow, addressing a critical challenge in maintaining normal growth and function after a portion of a bone is removed due to cancer.

Renowned orthopaedic oncologist Dr. Praveen Gupta from Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital highlights the limitations of conventional implants, noting that children's bones grow continuously, rendering standard solutions inadequate over time. Growing implants, however, have been specifically engineered to align with natural growth, maintaining limb length balance.

Dr. Gupta elaborates that typically, a minor surgery is performed biannually to extend the implant in accordance with the child's growth, a process that continues until about age 13. A more advanced iteration uses a magnetic mechanism operated via remote control, eliminating the need for surgery entirely. Dr. Sandeep Jasuja of Sawai Man Singh Hospital underscores the potential of this technology to significantly advance pediatric cancer care by reducing surgical frequency and improving outcomes.

