Left Menu

Tragic Rabies Incident: Stray Dog's Fatal Attack in Vellarakad

An 84-year-old bedridden woman in Vellarakad tragically died after being attacked by a rabies-infected stray dog. Her son and others were also bitten. Authorities confirmed the stray was infected postmortem, and victims received anti-rabies treatment. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about stray animals in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:07 IST
Tragic Rabies Incident: Stray Dog's Fatal Attack in Vellarakad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Vellarakad, an 84-year-old woman, bedridden and vulnerable, was fatally attacked by a stray dog later confirmed to be rabies-infected. The attack, which occurred on Thursday evening, also left her son Devadasan and three others injured.

Local residents, concerned for their safety, conducted a search and found the dog early Friday morning. Authorities subsequently confirmed its rabies infection after a postmortem examination. The victims have since received necessary anti-rabies treatments, while other animals involved are under observation.

In response to the attack, Erumapetty police have registered a case of unnatural death. The community has raised concerns over stray dogs in the area, especially around industries producing animal skin instruments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026