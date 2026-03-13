Tragic Rabies Incident: Stray Dog's Fatal Attack in Vellarakad

In a tragic incident in Vellarakad, an 84-year-old woman, bedridden and vulnerable, was fatally attacked by a stray dog later confirmed to be rabies-infected. The attack, which occurred on Thursday evening, also left her son Devadasan and three others injured.

Local residents, concerned for their safety, conducted a search and found the dog early Friday morning. Authorities subsequently confirmed its rabies infection after a postmortem examination. The victims have since received necessary anti-rabies treatments, while other animals involved are under observation.

In response to the attack, Erumapetty police have registered a case of unnatural death. The community has raised concerns over stray dogs in the area, especially around industries producing animal skin instruments.

(With inputs from agencies.)