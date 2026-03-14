Goa's Innovative Leap in Kidney Care Services

Goa has taken a pioneering step in improving kidney care services, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that offers free dialysis and post-transplant medications statewide, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced.

The government is focused on ensuring healthcare accessibility, bolstering specialised treatment facilities throughout Goa as highlighted by Rane in a recent post celebrating World Kidney Day.

He stressed that the Goa Medical College Hospital has achieved substantial advancements, providing round-the-clock dialysis, specialised outpatient services, and both living and deceased donor kidney transplant programs. In a move to eliminate financial obstacles, dialysis treatment, necessary Erythropoietin injections, and essential immunosuppressive medications for transplant patients are offered at no cost. Additionally, kidney care services are now available even in remote peripheral health centers, greatly enhancing access to advanced treatment options. The Directorate of Health Services and the GMCH are also dedicated to ongoing education and awareness initiatives targeting both medical professionals and the general public about kidney disease prevention, dialysis, and transplantation.

(With inputs from agencies.)