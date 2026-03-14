VLCC Sets New Standard with IMA Recommendation for Wellness Services

The Indian wellness industry has witnessed a significant milestone as VLCC becomes the first organized wellness brand to receive a recommendation from the Indian Medical Association (IMA). This endorsement covers VLCC's weight management, slimming, and metabolic wellness services, marking a new era of medical governance in India's burgeoning wellness sector.

The recommendation comes after a thorough audit by IMA, underscoring VLCC's commitment to physician-led protocols and science-backed programs. For over 35 years, the brand has pioneered clinically supervised weight management, navigating the intersection of preventive healthcare and consumer wellness.

With clinics across over 114 cities, VLCC's services reach millions, and this IMA approval is seen as a pivotal moment for the formalization of India's wellness ecosystem. Observers believe that this move will elevate the standards of the industry, setting a precedent for responsible and medically governed wellness solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)