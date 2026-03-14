Left Menu

VLCC Sets New Standard with IMA Recommendation for Wellness Services

VLCC has become the first wellness brand in India to receive an endorsement from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for its weight management and metabolic wellness services. This recognition solidifies VLCC's standing as a leader in the wellness industry, prioritizing medical oversight and scientific rigor in its programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:10 IST
VLCC Sets New Standard with IMA Recommendation for Wellness Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian wellness industry has witnessed a significant milestone as VLCC becomes the first organized wellness brand to receive a recommendation from the Indian Medical Association (IMA). This endorsement covers VLCC's weight management, slimming, and metabolic wellness services, marking a new era of medical governance in India's burgeoning wellness sector.

The recommendation comes after a thorough audit by IMA, underscoring VLCC's commitment to physician-led protocols and science-backed programs. For over 35 years, the brand has pioneered clinically supervised weight management, navigating the intersection of preventive healthcare and consumer wellness.

With clinics across over 114 cities, VLCC's services reach millions, and this IMA approval is seen as a pivotal moment for the formalization of India's wellness ecosystem. Observers believe that this move will elevate the standards of the industry, setting a precedent for responsible and medically governed wellness solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026