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Breaking New Ground: China's World-First Brain-Computer Interface Launch

China has authorized the market release of a brain-computer interface medical device, marking the global first for commercial use. Manufactured by Borui Kang Medical Technology, the system aims to aid individuals with paralysis in restoring movement and communication capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:29 IST
Breaking New Ground: China's World-First Brain-Computer Interface Launch

China has approved the commercial use of a groundbreaking brain-computer interface (BCI) system designed to restore hand movement ability. This innovative medical device by Borui Kang Medical Technology is the first of its kind to receive such authorization globally, setting a precedent in BCI technology.

Meanwhile, in Poland, legal abortions have doubled in 2024 with fewer complaints about conscience clause refusals since the country tightened its laws in 2021. Polish authorities have seen a significant shift in abortion-related complaints, according to the Council of Europe.

Other significant developments include the expansion of GSK's RSV vaccine approval by the U.S. FDA, allowing treatment for at-risk adults aged 18-49, while Stryker's business operations face disruptions following a cyberattack linked to an Iranian hacking group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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