Left Menu

From Heart Surgery to Marathon Running: New Horizons in Cardiac Recovery

Dr. Rahul Chandola outlines how patients can resume full athletic activities, including marathons, 10-12 weeks after heart surgery, thanks to modern techniques and rehabilitation. The Institute of Heart Lung Diseases enables remote recovery monitoring using IoT and AI, reducing complications and improving patient confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:16 IST
From Heart Surgery to Marathon Running: New Horizons in Cardiac Recovery
  • Country:
  • India

Patients who undergo cardiac surgery are now finding themselves able to return to full athletic activities within 10 to 12 weeks, according to Dr. Rahul Chandola, chairman of the Institute of Heart Lung Diseases Research Centre. With advancements in cardiac surgery, the goal has shifted from mere survival to restoring patients to an active life, sometimes even allowing them to run marathons again.

Dr. Chandola highlighted that recovery times depend on several factors, including heart function and the type of surgery performed. But with proper recovery protocols, many patients can engage in activities like swimming, cycling, and even strength training once healing is complete.

At the Institute of Heart Lung Disease, recovery extends beyond the hospital through the iLive Connect platform, which uses IoT and AI to monitor patients' recovery, alerting clinical teams to any early warning signs. Dr. Chandola also emphasized the importance of preventive cardiovascular screening, advising risk assessments from age 30 and regular check-ups starting at 40.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026