From Heart Surgery to Marathon Running: New Horizons in Cardiac Recovery

Patients who undergo cardiac surgery are now finding themselves able to return to full athletic activities within 10 to 12 weeks, according to Dr. Rahul Chandola, chairman of the Institute of Heart Lung Diseases Research Centre. With advancements in cardiac surgery, the goal has shifted from mere survival to restoring patients to an active life, sometimes even allowing them to run marathons again.

Dr. Chandola highlighted that recovery times depend on several factors, including heart function and the type of surgery performed. But with proper recovery protocols, many patients can engage in activities like swimming, cycling, and even strength training once healing is complete.

At the Institute of Heart Lung Disease, recovery extends beyond the hospital through the iLive Connect platform, which uses IoT and AI to monitor patients' recovery, alerting clinical teams to any early warning signs. Dr. Chandola also emphasized the importance of preventive cardiovascular screening, advising risk assessments from age 30 and regular check-ups starting at 40.

(With inputs from agencies.)