Breakthroughs and Challenges: Recent Developments in Health Sector

China has become the first country to approve a brain-computer interface medical device for commercial use. Developed by Borui Kang Medical Technology, the device aims to assist paralysis patients in regaining movement and communication ability.

The U.S. FDA has expanded the use of GSK's RSV vaccine, Arexvy, to adults aged 18 to 49 at heightened risk of severe respiratory disease, earlier limited to those over 60 and high-risk individuals aged 50 to 59.

Amid other developments, the health sector also witnessed Stryker's operational hiccups due to a cyberattack by an Iranian group, and Viatris has settled a dispute with the family of Henrietta Lacks over the unauthorized use of her cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)