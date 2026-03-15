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Breakthroughs and Challenges: Recent Developments in Health Sector

Recent health developments include China's approval of a brain-computer interface device, expanded age range for GSK's RSV vaccine by the US FDA, and Stryker's operations disrupted by a cyberattack. Additionally, Viatris settles a lawsuit over unauthorized cell use, Grail's leadership change, and the US FDA's careful stance on flavoured vapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 02:32 IST
Breakthroughs and Challenges: Recent Developments in Health Sector

China has become the first country to approve a brain-computer interface medical device for commercial use. Developed by Borui Kang Medical Technology, the device aims to assist paralysis patients in regaining movement and communication ability.

The U.S. FDA has expanded the use of GSK's RSV vaccine, Arexvy, to adults aged 18 to 49 at heightened risk of severe respiratory disease, earlier limited to those over 60 and high-risk individuals aged 50 to 59.

Amid other developments, the health sector also witnessed Stryker's operational hiccups due to a cyberattack by an Iranian group, and Viatris has settled a dispute with the family of Henrietta Lacks over the unauthorized use of her cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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