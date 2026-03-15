Kerala Unveils Universal Health Coverage Scheme

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George confirmed on Sunday that the state has approved a new Universal Health Coverage initiative. This move aims to extend health protection to all societal groups, ensuring no one is left without coverage.

In a social media post, Minister George revealed that the initiative targets those outside existing programs like KASP and other insurance schemes. Health discussions and studies over the past year, as prompted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, led to the formation of this plan.

This scheme, expected to bring relief to countless families ineligible for current treatment aide, boasts extensive coverage features. It was officially backed by the Chief Minister during a November meeting and featured in this year's state budget