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Empowering Beauty: The A–Z of Medical Aesthetics by Allergan

Allergan Aesthetics introduces the A–Z of Medical Aesthetics, a groundbreaking educational initiative in India to enhance consumer understanding and empower informed decisions in their aesthetic treatments. This program addresses common concerns by providing accessible, reliable, and science-backed information, fostering improved dialogues between consumers and professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:16 IST
Empowering Beauty: The A–Z of Medical Aesthetics by Allergan

Allergan Aesthetics, part of the global biopharmaceutical firm AbbVie, has unveiled an educational program dubbed the A–Z of Medical Aesthetics in India. This initiative aims to demystify aesthetic treatments for a growing base of consumers and ensure they have access to straightforward, science-backed guidance.

Amid the increasing online search for aesthetic treatments, the information available often overwhelms consumers. Acknowledging this, Allergan launched the A–Z initiative to deliver reliable information, allowing for better-informed patient consultations and more personalized care provided by healthcare professionals.

Leadership at Allergan emphasizes the need for accessible patient education, equipping them to make confident, informed choices. This project aims to counter misinformation and uphold a high standard of aesthetic care, ensuring each consultation is effective and transparent. The full program is accessible online through Allergan's platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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