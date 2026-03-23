Chemical Leak Sparks Emergency at Tarapur Pharmaceutical Unit
A chemical leak at a pharmaceutical facility in Palghar's Boisar area led to the hospitalization of over 20 workers. The incident, involving di-methyl sulphate, occurred during a transfer process. Authorities quickly neutralized the spill, and all affected individuals are in stable condition. A thorough investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
A chemical leak at a pharmaceutical unit in Tarapur MIDC, located in Palghar's Boisar area, resulted in more than 20 workers being hospitalized, officials reported on Monday.
The leak occurred at around 1:45 PM on Sunday while di-methyl sulphate was being transferred into a tanker. According to Palghar Collector Indu Rani Jakhad, a minor overflow from the tanker's vent line was immediately plugged, but the fumes from the subsequent decontamination affected several workers.
After being initially observed at the factory, 22 workers were moved to Adhikari Lifeline Multispecialty Hospital due to persistent symptoms. Officials assured that the situation is under control, with all individuals stable and no threat to the surrounding area. An investigation to ascertain the cause of the overflow is currently in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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