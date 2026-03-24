Biotech Breakthroughs: A Surge in Health Ventures
This update covers the latest in health sector news, including Gilead's impending acquisition of Ouro Medicines, Oryon Cell Therapies' new funding round, Kali Therapeutics' partnership with Sanofi, Indian drugmakers' generic launches of Novo's drugs, Cencora's acquisition in eye-care, and Pfizer-Valneva's Lyme vaccine efficacy results.
Gilead Sciences is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire biotech company Ouro Medicines for up to $2 billion, focusing on immune disorder treatments. As per the Financial Times, the agreement includes a $1.5 billion upfront payment and potential additional funds based on meeting clinical trial milestones.
Meanwhile, Oryon Cell Therapies has emerged with $21 million in new funding, aiming to advance treatments for Parkinson's disease. Their early clinical data suggests promising results in restoring brain function, enhancing their total funding to $42 million.
In other developments, Kali Therapeutics has entered a partnership with Sanofi for the development of autoimmune disease treatments. Additionally, Indian drugmakers are introducing affordable alternatives to Novo's diabetes and weight-loss drugs as patents expire, revolutionizing treatment costs.