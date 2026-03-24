Biotech Breakthroughs: A Surge in Health Ventures

Gilead Sciences is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire biotech company Ouro Medicines for up to $2 billion, focusing on immune disorder treatments. As per the Financial Times, the agreement includes a $1.5 billion upfront payment and potential additional funds based on meeting clinical trial milestones.

Meanwhile, Oryon Cell Therapies has emerged with $21 million in new funding, aiming to advance treatments for Parkinson's disease. Their early clinical data suggests promising results in restoring brain function, enhancing their total funding to $42 million.

In other developments, Kali Therapeutics has entered a partnership with Sanofi for the development of autoimmune disease treatments. Additionally, Indian drugmakers are introducing affordable alternatives to Novo's diabetes and weight-loss drugs as patents expire, revolutionizing treatment costs.