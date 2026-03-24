Cipla Launches Masala Guava ORS: A Flavorful Hydration Breakthrough

Cipla Health Limited, a leader in the wellness sector, has unveiled its latest innovation in the oral rehydration category—ProlyteORS' Masala Guava flavor. The new variety is designed with the Indian consumer in mind, combining the trusted efficacy of ORS with a taste reflecting local palates.

This launch marks a significant milestone for Cipla Health as it diversifies its product line to include eleven distinct flavors. The move underscores the company's dedication to delivering hydration solutions that are both effective and enjoyable.

CEO and MD of Cipla Health, Mr. Shivam Puri, emphasized the importance of hydration in maintaining health, especially in India's climatic conditions. With this new addition, ProlyteORS aims to become a daily hydration choice, blending scientific reliability with a delightful taste experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)