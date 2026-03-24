Tensions Surge: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Israel's Health Sector

The conflict in West Asia has resulted in 16 deaths and over 4,500 injuries in Israel, following joint US-Israeli military actions against Iran. This has triggered increased rocket fire from Hezbollah into northern Israel.

Chaim Rafalowski, of Israel's national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA), reported the casualties and injuries resulting from missile impacts and related incidents.

While anxiety cases are minimal, essential transportation links are active. Healthcare workers, including Indian caregivers, are urged to observe safety protocols as they continue their critical roles amid the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)