Tensions Surge: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Israel's Health Sector
Sixteen fatalities and over 4,500 injuries have been reported in Israel due to the ongoing conflict with Iran since late February. The crisis escalated following US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. Despite continuous alerts, stress-related medical cases remain low. Foreign workers in healthcare are advised to follow safety protocols.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv/Newdelhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:37 IST
The conflict in West Asia has resulted in 16 deaths and over 4,500 injuries in Israel, following joint US-Israeli military actions against Iran. This has triggered increased rocket fire from Hezbollah into northern Israel.
Chaim Rafalowski, of Israel's national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA), reported the casualties and injuries resulting from missile impacts and related incidents.
While anxiety cases are minimal, essential transportation links are active. Healthcare workers, including Indian caregivers, are urged to observe safety protocols as they continue their critical roles amid the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- medical
- foreign workers
- stress
- West Asia
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