Jammu and Kashmir's Bold 100-Day Battle Against TB

In a concerted effort to combat tuberculosis, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan - 100 Days Campaign.' The initiative emphasizes that detecting TB is merely the beginning, stressing the need for persistent support throughout patients' recovery journey.

Sinha called upon health departments and district administrations to enhance testing and raise awareness about the availability of free testing and treatment. The campaign, synchronized with national efforts, leverages advanced technology and community engagement to identify and care for TB patients.

With innovations like AI-enabled portable X-ray units and mobile Ni-Kshay vans, the campaign targets high-risk areas such as tribal hamlets and urban slums. Sinha urged all sectors to collaborate, ensuring zero cases are overlooked and every patient receives necessary support, highlighting the campaign's aim to transform into a grassroots movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)