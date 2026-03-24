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ANMOL Scheme: Revolutionizing Newborn Health Screening

The ANMOL scheme introduces free genetic and metabolic screening for newborns in both public and private hospitals. It aims to ensure early detection and treatment accessibility, democratizing access to advanced diagnostics. The program also launches a Real-Time Ventilator Bed Vacancy Monitoring System to enhance healthcare responsiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:28 IST
ANMOL Scheme: Revolutionizing Newborn Health Screening
  • Country:
  • India

The ANMOL scheme launches as a pioneering initiative to offer free screening tests for genetic and metabolic disorders in newborns, revolutionizing early detection and treatment. Experts predict a rise in identified cases, aiding more families in accessing timely interventions during critical golden hours.

This program, offering 56 free tests with a single drop of blood, marks a paradigm shift from a privilege of the elite to universal healthcare access. As highlighted by Dr. Sanjeev Gupta, advanced diagnostic opportunities like these were traditionally out of reach for many families.

In a significant enhancement, a Real-Time Ventilator Bed Vacancy Monitoring System is set to debut, optimizing patient care in hospitals. This system promises to replace panic with precision, allowing families to make informed choices during medical emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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