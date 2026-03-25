Sonia Gandhi's Health: Stable But Under Observation

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, will remain under observation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for a few more days, according to sources on Wednesday.

Hospital authorities revealed that she was admitted at 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr. Ajay Swaroop confirmed Gandhi's condition is stable, with a team of doctors closely monitoring her health.

Doctors are investigating possible stomach and urinary tract infections, and she is receiving antibiotics as part of her treatment. Sources indicate no immediate concerns, and her health issue might be linked to a weather change.

(With inputs from agencies.)