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Sonia Gandhi Under Observation: Health Condition Stable

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, is under observation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. At 79, she was admitted due to potential stomach and urinary tract issues, likely influenced by weather changes. Her condition is stable, with no serious concerns reported, and further tests are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:42 IST
Sonia Gandhi Under Observation: Health Condition Stable
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, remains under observation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Sources confirmed this will continue for a few days as her health is closely monitored.

Gandhi, aged 79, was admitted late on Tuesday. Hospital Chairman, Dr. Ajay Swaroop, reassured that her condition is stable. Medical staff are examining her for possible stomach and urinary tract infections.

Antibiotics have already been administered as part of her treatment. Sources indicated that Gandhi's health issues might be influenced by the changing weather, but emphasize that there is no serious cause for concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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