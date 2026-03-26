Bear Attack Leaves Uttarakhand Woman Critically Injured
A woman in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, was critically injured in a bear attack while gathering fodder. Villagers and relatives promptly took her to a local hospital. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced care. Calls for increased forest safety measures have emerged.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old woman was critically injured in a bear attack on Wednesday morning in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.
The victim, Goldie Devi, was attacked in Harmoni village while collecting fodder. Villagers quickly transported her to a local hospital for treatment. Given the seriousness of her injuries, she was referred to a higher medical facility and airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced care.
The alarming attack has prompted villagers to demand enhanced patrols and safety measures from the Forest Department to prevent future incidents.
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