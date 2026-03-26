Bear Attack Leaves Uttarakhand Woman Critically Injured

In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old woman was critically injured in a bear attack on Wednesday morning in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.

The victim, Goldie Devi, was attacked in Harmoni village while collecting fodder. Villagers quickly transported her to a local hospital for treatment. Given the seriousness of her injuries, she was referred to a higher medical facility and airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced care.

The alarming attack has prompted villagers to demand enhanced patrols and safety measures from the Forest Department to prevent future incidents.