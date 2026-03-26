CIFF Commits $7.2M to UN Reproductive Health Programme Amid Global Aid Cuts

In a major boost to global sexual and reproductive health efforts, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) has pledged US$7.2 million to the United Nations’ flagship human reproduction research programme, at a time when declining international aid threatens to derail progress in the sector.

The funding will support the UNDP/UNFPA/UNICEF/WHO/World Bank Special Programme of Research, Development and Research Training in Human Reproduction (HRP)—one of the world’s leading platforms for generating evidence and setting global standards in sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

A Timely Intervention Amid Funding Shortfalls

The investment comes as sharp reductions in global health and development assistance raise concerns about stalled—or even reversed—progress in areas such as contraception access, maternal health, and adolescent wellbeing.

Experts warn that SRHR programmes are particularly vulnerable to funding volatility, given their reliance on sustained, multi-year investments. Against this backdrop, CIFF’s commitment stands out not only for its scale but also for its flexible, multi-year structure—a rarity in the current funding landscape.

Strengthening Global Research and Policy Leadership

CIFF’s support is expected to reinforce HRP’s dual role as both a scientific authority and a global standard-setter. The programme plays a central role in developing normative guidance and evidence-based solutions that inform policies and health systems worldwide.

The new funding will enable HRP to:

Advance priority research in sexual and reproductive health

Develop scalable, evidence-based interventions

Support countries in adopting and implementing global guidelines

Strengthen coordination across the UN system and national health frameworks

“In the face of increasingly complex challenges to sexual and reproductive health and rights, CIFF’s support strengthens HRP’s ability to drive the latest in science and evidence-backed action globally,” said Pascale Allotey, Director of HRP and WHO’s Department of Sexual, Reproductive, Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing.

Expanding Impact Across Critical Health Areas

The partnership is expected to accelerate progress across a wide spectrum of SRHR priorities, including:

Contraception and family planning

Infertility care

Safe abortion services

Self-care interventions

Adolescent health

Prevention of gender-based violence

By combining HRP’s research expertise with CIFF’s catalytic, evidence-driven funding approach, stakeholders aim to translate scientific knowledge into real-world health outcomes at scale.

Philanthropy Steps In—But Gaps Remain

While philanthropic contributions like CIFF’s are increasingly vital, leaders caution that they cannot fully compensate for declining public funding.

“Whilst philanthropy cannot fill the significant gaps left by ongoing cuts to global aid and development budgets, strategic partnerships can play an invaluable role,” said Miles Kemplay, Executive Director of SRHR at CIFF.

He emphasized that the foundation’s support reflects a broader commitment to sustaining essential global health initiatives during a period of uncertainty.

A Decade-Long Partnership Deepens

CIFF’s latest pledge builds on nearly a decade of collaboration with WHO and HRP, spanning areas such as HIV prevention, nutrition, health equity, and violence prevention.

The foundation currently maintains over US$26 million in active investments across WHO programmes, underscoring its long-term engagement in global health.

Safeguarding Progress in a Fragile Moment

As global health systems confront intersecting challenges—from funding constraints to rising demand for services—the CIFF-HRP partnership highlights the critical role of sustained, science-driven investment in safeguarding progress.

With millions of people worldwide still lacking access to essential reproductive health services, stakeholders say such commitments are key to ensuring that advances in SRHR are not only preserved but expanded.