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Momo Mishap: Family Falls Ill After Meal in Dadri

In Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, ten individuals, nine from one family, suffered from food poisoning after consuming momos. Symptoms included stomach ache, fever, and vomiting. All were treated and discharged from a local health center. Samples from the suspected shop have been sent for testing. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:41 IST
Momo Mishap: Family Falls Ill After Meal in Dadri
  • Country:
  • India

A foodborne illness incident in the Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar has left ten people, predominantly from the same family, unwell. The group experienced symptoms such as stomach ache, fever, and vomiting after consuming momos from a local vendor.

The affected were admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dadri on Wednesday evening. According to Chief Medical Officer Narendra Kumar, all patients showed signs consistent with food poisoning and have since been discharged following treatment.

Food Safety Department official Sarvesh Mishra stated that samples from the vendor's premises have been collected for laboratory analysis, and further action will be determined based on the test results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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