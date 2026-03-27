Global Health Industry Headlines: IPOs, Drug Breakthroughs, and Policy Shifts
Recent health news highlights include Grifols' U.S. biopharma business planning an IPO, Kodiak Sciences’ share surge after a successful study, and a bipartisan U.S. Senate deal to cap insulin prices at $35. Several companies face FDA challenges, fresh drug approvals are noted, and global policies impacting health are addressed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 02:29 IST
Spanish drugmaker Grifols has decided to launch an initial public offering for its U.S. biopharma business, planning to float a minority stake while maintaining majority ownership.
Kodiak Sciences witnessed a significant boost in its share value after successfully trialing an eye drug targeting diabetic retinopathy.
In a notable legislative move, U.S. senators reached a bipartisan agreement to cap insulin prices at $35, seeking swift action before Senator Shaheen's retirement.
(With inputs from agencies.)