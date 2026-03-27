Global Health Industry Headlines: IPOs, Drug Breakthroughs, and Policy Shifts

Spanish drugmaker Grifols has decided to launch an initial public offering for its U.S. biopharma business, planning to float a minority stake while maintaining majority ownership.

Kodiak Sciences witnessed a significant boost in its share value after successfully trialing an eye drug targeting diabetic retinopathy.

In a notable legislative move, U.S. senators reached a bipartisan agreement to cap insulin prices at $35, seeking swift action before Senator Shaheen's retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)