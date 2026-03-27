WHO Secures Green Climate Fund Accreditation, Unlocking New Financing for Climate-Health Action

In a major breakthrough for global public health and climate policy, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been formally accredited by the Green Climate Fund (GCF)—a pivotal UN-backed climate finance mechanism—unlocking new funding streams to address the growing health impacts of climate change worldwide.

The decision marks a turning point in integrating health into climate finance, enabling WHO to directly access and channel resources toward building climate-resilient, low-carbon health systems, particularly in vulnerable and low-income countries.

A Strategic Shift: Health at the Center of Climate Finance

“Climate and health action saves lives,” said Dr Ruediger Krech, Director of WHO’s Department of Environment, Climate Change, One Health and Migration.

The accreditation allows WHO to play a more direct role in financing and implementing climate-health programmes, ensuring that health systems are not only protected from climate shocks but also contribute to reducing emissions.

This move reflects growing global recognition that climate change is not just an environmental issue—but a major public health crisis, driving disease, displacement, and health system strain.

Unlocking Funding for a Neglected Sector

Despite the increasing health burden of climate change, the sector has historically received minimal climate financing:

Only 2% of global adaptation funding goes to health

Just 0.5% of multilateral climate finance is directed toward health initiatives

This funding gap has left health systems underprepared to deal with climate-driven challenges such as:

Heatwaves and extreme weather events

Vector-borne diseases (e.g., malaria, dengue)

Air pollution and respiratory illnesses

Food and water insecurity

WHO’s accreditation is expected to significantly bridge this gap, enabling targeted investments in health resilience.

WHO’s Expanded Role: From Policy to Implementation

With GCF accreditation, WHO will move beyond advisory roles to become a direct implementing partner, supporting countries through:

Technical expertise and implementation toolkits

Coordination of multi-country and multi-sector projects

Monitoring, evaluation, and peer review systems

Strengthening partnerships with national health ministries

WHO’s long-standing experience—over 25 years in climate-health policy and 15 years of programme implementation in more than 30 countries—positions it to deliver scalable, high-impact interventions.

Leveraging Global Partnerships Through ATACH

A key platform supporting this effort is the Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH), launched by WHO in 2022.

With a network of over 200 countries and partners, ATACH will:

Identify co-financing opportunities

Facilitate collaboration across governments and institutions

Accelerate deployment of climate-health solutions

This network-driven approach is expected to enhance coordination and maximise the impact of GCF-funded projects.

Momentum Builds in Global Climate-Health Policy

The accreditation comes amid accelerating global action linking climate and health:

WHO’s 2025–2028 General Programme of Work (GPW14) prioritises climate action

The World Health Assembly (2024) adopted a landmark resolution on climate and health

Recent UN Climate Conferences (COPs) have elevated health as a central theme

The Belém Health Action Plan (COP30, Brazil) further embedded health in climate negotiations

Notably, 91% of countries now include health in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement—though few specify concrete actions.

Supporting Low- and Middle-Income Countries

A major focus of WHO’s new role will be ensuring that low- and middle-income countries gain equitable access to climate finance.

“WHO will use this opportunity to ensure countries have the resources needed to build climate-resilient and sustainable low-carbon health systems,” said Dr Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum.

This includes:

Strengthening healthcare infrastructure against climate shocks

Reducing emissions from health systems

Integrating health into national climate adaptation strategies

A Paradigm Shift in Climate Policy

WHO’s accreditation represents more than a funding milestone—it signals a fundamental shift in how climate action is designed and implemented.

By embedding health resilience and equity into climate finance, the move ensures that:

Climate adaptation projects directly improve health outcomes

Mitigation efforts consider public health co-benefits

Vulnerable populations are prioritised in climate responses

This integrated approach is increasingly seen as essential for achieving both climate goals and sustainable development targets.

Looking Ahead

With direct access to GCF resources, WHO is now positioned to lead large-scale, multisectoral initiatives that align climate action with health system strengthening.

The success of this initiative will depend on effective collaboration between governments, financial institutions, and global partners—but the potential impact is substantial.

As climate change continues to intensify, WHO’s expanded role could prove critical in ensuring that health systems worldwide are not only protected—but transformed to meet the challenges of the future.