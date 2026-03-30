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WTO Chief Aims to Revive E-Commerce Moratorium

The World Trade Organization leader hopes to reinstate a moratorium on e-commerce that expired during recent talks. The lapse allows countries to impose customs duties on electronic transmissions like downloads and streaming. WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed intentions to restore the agreement soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 30-03-2026 07:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 07:10 IST
WTO Chief Aims to Revive E-Commerce Moratorium
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The World Trade Organization's head expressed hope that a moratorium on e-commerce, which expired in recent discussions, can be reinstated swiftly. This moratorium previously prevented countries from imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions such as downloads and streaming services.

Following its lapse, members are now able to apply customs duties. Despite this, implementing such measures is time-consuming, and efforts are in place to renew the agreement, said WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The chief reiterated the importance of the moratorium for maintaining smooth global digital trade and indicated that restoring it is a priority for the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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