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Unraveling Childhood Chronic Pancreatitis: A Rare Yet Growing Concern

A rare case of chronic pancreatitis in a 10-year-old girl treated at Fortis Memorial Research Institute highlights the growing occurrence of adult-type diseases in children. Enhanced diagnostics and awareness are facilitating early detection, pointing to genetic factors and evolving disease patterns as underlying causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:46 IST
Unraveling Childhood Chronic Pancreatitis: A Rare Yet Growing Concern
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  • India

In a notable medical development, doctors at a Delhi NCR hospital have identified a rare case of chronic pancreatitis in a 10-year-old girl, a condition typically linked to prolonged alcohol and tobacco use in adults.

A statement by the Fortis Memorial Research Institute details how the young patient experienced significant abdominal pain, vomiting, and weight loss for nearly two years before the diagnosis. The uncommonly early onset has caused significant pancreatic damage and early diabetes.

Experts caution that this case highlights a broader trend where diseases usually seen in adults are presenting in children. Genetic factors, changing disease profiles, and improved screening are cited as probable causes. Following a minimally invasive surgical procedure, the girl's health improved notably, leading to better quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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