Amid growing tensions in Lebanon, Israeli military actions have put the country's already-strained health care system under considerable stress. Echoing past conflicts in Gaza, hospitals are facing shelling, and medical facilities are being accused of serving as militant havens, though without independent verification.

The humanitarian impact is dire, with Lebanese rights groups and international observers decrying the loss of life. As the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah intensifies, emergency medical responders have become both targets and casualties, highlighting the region's escalating humanitarian crisis.

Israel's military defends their actions, claiming Hezbollah's strategic use of civilian sites legitimizes their tactics. Lebanese officials and survivors, however, push back against these claims, depicting a more complex and tragic picture of indiscriminate warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)