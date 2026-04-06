Mizoram Synod Mobilizes Church for Health Insurance Enrollment

The Mizoram Presbyterian Church (Synod) is calling on local churches to aid underprivileged members in securing health insurance coverage, a church leader announced Monday.

In a recent circular, local church committees are urged to identify financially struggling members for enrollment under the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), employing church resources to fund their entry.

This initiative, following a Synod Officers meeting, seeks to ensure impoverished church members can participate in the healthcare scheme, offering them protection against medical expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)