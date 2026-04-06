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Mizoram Synod Mobilizes Church for Health Insurance Enrollment

The Mizoram Presbyterian Church (Synod) has urged local churches to assist underprivileged members in enrolling in health insurance. Utilizing church resources, the initiative aims to help those unable to afford the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme premium, ensuring no member is excluded due to financial hardship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:59 IST
Mizoram Synod Mobilizes Church for Health Insurance Enrollment
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram Presbyterian Church (Synod) is calling on local churches to aid underprivileged members in securing health insurance coverage, a church leader announced Monday.

In a recent circular, local church committees are urged to identify financially struggling members for enrollment under the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), employing church resources to fund their entry.

This initiative, following a Synod Officers meeting, seeks to ensure impoverished church members can participate in the healthcare scheme, offering them protection against medical expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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