Crackdown on Food Adulteration in Telangana: New Measures Unveiled
The Telangana government, led by Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, is introducing strict measures to combat food adulteration. These include invoking the Preventive Detention Act and setting up new regional testing labs. Over 11,000 safety checks have been conducted, addressing health concerns linked to spurious food consumption.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government is stepping up its efforts to combat food adulteration, with Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha announcing a series of stringent measures.
These measures include the introduction of the Preventive Detention Act against those found guilty. Addressing the public after flagging off a food safety awareness walkathon, the minister highlighted the establishment of the EAGLE Force to tackle drug-related issues and announced a similar initiative for food safety.
In addition to appointing 24 new food inspectors and deploying five mobile testing vehicles, the government plans to open new food testing laboratories in Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, and Hanumakonda. With 11,000 joint inspections already conducted, the minister emphasized the state's focus on consumer health as urbanization influences dietary habits.
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