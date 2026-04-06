India's Healthcare Sector: Preparing for a Capability-Led Surge

India's healthcare and pharmaceutical industry is entering a dynamic growth phase, with the potential to generate 2 to 2.5 million new jobs by 2030. This prospect is detailed in a report released on Monday, highlighting a shift towards capability-driven expansion.

According to Adecco India, the sector's hiring focus is increasingly on specialization and the integration of advanced technologies across segments such as hospitals, AYUSH, diagnostics, and telemedicine. Reskilling will be crucial as 30-35 per cent of the workforce adapts to these changes.

The report indicates that the economic impact of healthcare is expected to rise from 3.3 per cent of GDP in 2022 to 5 per cent by 2030. Employers face challenges in filling core healthcare roles and retaining specialized talent, necessitating strategic workforce planning focused on skill development and distribution beyond traditional city centers.