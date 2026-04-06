Serenity in Blooms: Therapeutic Visit Boosts Mental Health

The Jammu and Kashmir Floriculture Department, in collaboration with Government Medical College Srinagar, hosted a therapeutic visit to the Indira Gandhi Memorial tulip garden for patients on Monday. This initiative, spearheaded by the director of floriculture in Kashmir, aimed to enhance mental well-being and foster social interaction amidst the serene environment of the gardens.

Coordinated efforts from GMC Srinagar and related hospitals ensured patient safety during the visit, with structured movement and onsite medical supervision. Dr. Shiny Mohiudin, Dr. Adil Fayaz from IMHANS, Kashmir, along with Altaf Ahmad, Assistant Floriculture Officer, provided assistance to create a comforting and enriching experience.

With medical teams ready for emergency support, the program included pre-visit health screenings. This initiative underscored the department's commitment to making public spaces accessible for therapeutic purposes, showcasing the valley's natural beauty as a tool for wellness and health improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)