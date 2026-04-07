Tragic Incident in Gaza: WHO Contractor Killed

A security incident in Gaza resulted in the tragic death of a contractor working for the World Health Organization (WHO), as announced by the agency's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The incident has led to the suspension of medical evacuations from Gaza via the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

The medical evacuations will remain on hold until further notice, according to Tedros. This has raised concerns about access to critical healthcare for individuals in Gaza amidst ongoing security challenges.

While the WHO director-general did not provide specific details about the incident, he confirmed that two WHO staff members present at the scene were unharmed. The loss underlines the inherent risks faced by aid workers in conflict zones.