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Revolutionizing Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Combining Ultrasound and DOT

Research highlights the benefits of combining ultrasound with diffuse optical tomography (DOT) to enhance breast cancer diagnosis. This technology shows promise in reducing unnecessary biopsies while improving diagnostic accuracy by examining blood vessels and oxygen levels in tumors, providing significant biological insights into cancerous and benign lumps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stlouis | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:19 IST
Revolutionizing Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Combining Ultrasound and DOT

St. Louis – New research reveals that integrating ultrasound with diffuse optical tomography (DOT) could revolutionize breast cancer diagnosis.

Ultrasound is a common tool in detecting breast lumps, but its limitations often result in unnecessary biopsies. By evaluating blood vessels and oxygen levels in tumors, DOT adds a functional analysis that ultrasound alone cannot provide.

In trials with 226 patients, the combination of these imaging technologies reduced benign biopsies by 25%, offering a more accurate and noninvasive diagnostic approach that could improve patient outcomes globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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