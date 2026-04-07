Revolutionizing Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Combining Ultrasound and DOT

St. Louis – New research reveals that integrating ultrasound with diffuse optical tomography (DOT) could revolutionize breast cancer diagnosis.

Ultrasound is a common tool in detecting breast lumps, but its limitations often result in unnecessary biopsies. By evaluating blood vessels and oxygen levels in tumors, DOT adds a functional analysis that ultrasound alone cannot provide.

In trials with 226 patients, the combination of these imaging technologies reduced benign biopsies by 25%, offering a more accurate and noninvasive diagnostic approach that could improve patient outcomes globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)