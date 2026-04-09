Pharmac Funds New CLL Therapies to Boost Blood Cancer Treatment

In a significant advancement for cancer care in New Zealand, Pharmac has approved funding for two new combination therapies for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL)—a move expected to improve survival outcomes, reduce reliance on chemotherapy, and ease the treatment burden for hundreds of patients each year.

Associate Health Minister David Seymour hailed the decision as a major step forward in making modern cancer treatments more accessible, highlighting the Government’s ongoing focus on strengthening cancer care and patient outcomes.

New First-Line Treatment Options Transform Care Pathways

From 1 May 2026, patients diagnosed with CLL will gain access to two cutting-edge combination therapies as first-line treatment options:

Venetoclax with ibrutinib

Venetoclax with obinutuzumab

For the first time, these therapies can be used at the start of treatment, rather than being reserved for later stages after other options have failed.

Clinical experts say early access to these targeted therapies can significantly improve patient outcomes by:

Extending remission periods

Delaying disease progression

Reducing or eliminating the need for traditional chemotherapy

“These treatments represent a shift toward more precise, patient-friendly cancer care,” Seymour said. “They give patients a better chance at longer-lasting remission with fewer side effects.”

Reducing Hospital Burden and Improving Quality of Life

A key advantage of the new therapies is their convenience and reduced treatment burden. Two of the medicines are available in oral (pill) form, eliminating the need for intravenous (IV) infusions in many cases.

This change is expected to:

Reduce hospital visits

Improve patient comfort and independence

Free up healthcare resources

Pharmac estimates the new approach will save approximately 3,700 infusion hours annually, easing pressure on oncology services while enhancing patient experience.

Expanded Access to Ibrutinib for Second-Line Treatment

In addition to the new combination therapies, Pharmac has also widened access to ibrutinib as a standalone treatment.

This will allow patients to receive ibrutinib as a second-line option if:

Their cancer does not respond to initial treatment

The disease returns after remission

Previous treatments cause intolerable side effects

This flexibility ensures that more patients have access to effective alternatives tailored to their clinical needs.

Patient Voices Shape Funding Decisions

The funding decision follows extensive consultation with the blood cancer community, clinicians, and advocacy groups—marking what the Government describes as a cultural shift within Pharmac.

“Patients are now actively involved in decision-making,” Seymour said. “Their experiences and feedback directly influence which medicines are funded.”

Community input highlighted the transformative potential of the new therapies, particularly when used early in treatment, as well as the need for broader access to existing medications like ibrutinib.

Addressing Financial and Treatment Disruptions

The decision also tackles a long-standing issue for patients who have been self-funding cancer treatment privately.

Previously, patients faced a difficult choice: continue paying out-of-pocket or switch to publicly funded treatment—often requiring a disruptive transfer to a different care setting.

Under the new policy:

Patients already receiving these treatments privately may continue in private hospitals , provided they meet eligibility criteria

Additional options, such as obinutuzumab, will be available in private settings, reducing disruption and stress

This approach aims to ensure continuity of care during what is often an emotionally and physically challenging time.

Record Investment Driving Expanded Access

The announcement is part of a broader expansion in Pharmac’s funding capacity. The Government has allocated a record $6.294 billion budget over four years, including a $604 million uplift.

Since the funding boost:

133 funding decisions have been made

46 cancer medicines have been approved or expanded

More than 200,000 patients have benefited nationwide

“This is what increased investment delivers,” Seymour said. “Real access to life-changing medicines for New Zealanders.”

A Turning Point for Cancer Treatment in New Zealand

Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia is one of the most common forms of blood cancer, particularly affecting older adults. Advances in targeted therapies have transformed treatment globally, and New Zealand’s latest funding decision brings the country closer to international best practice.

By combining innovative medicines, patient-centred policy, and increased investment, the Government aims to deliver a more responsive and effective cancer care system.

For patients and families navigating the challenges of CLL, the changes offer renewed hope—of longer remission, fewer hospital visits, and a better quality of life.