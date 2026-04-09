Controversy Over Haffkine's Legacy: The DPT Vaccine Seed Strain Debate
Jayant Patil opposes Maharashtra's plan to sell DPT vaccine seed strain to a private firm, highlighting Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical's ability to produce affordable vaccines. He urges the cancellation of the sale, which threatens Haffkine's legacy, and reinforces concerns over commercial interests in a public health matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:54 IST
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NCP leader Jayant Patil has raised objections against Maharashtra's plans to sell the DPT vaccine seed strain to a private entity.
Patil argues that state-run Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation could offer these vaccines affordably, thus preserving the legacy of bacteriologist Waldemar Haffkine.
The proposed sale to Reliance Life Sciences raises concerns over privatization of a public health asset, valued in the billions, drawing criticism from other political figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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