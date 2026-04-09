Controversy Over Haffkine's Legacy: The DPT Vaccine Seed Strain Debate

NCP leader Jayant Patil has raised objections against Maharashtra's plans to sell the DPT vaccine seed strain to a private entity.

Patil argues that state-run Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation could offer these vaccines affordably, thus preserving the legacy of bacteriologist Waldemar Haffkine.

The proposed sale to Reliance Life Sciences raises concerns over privatization of a public health asset, valued in the billions, drawing criticism from other political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)