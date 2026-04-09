Swift Government Action Secures Pharma Supply Amid West Asia Crisis

The government has initiated swift measures to ensure the pharmaceutical industry continues its production of essential medicines. This move comes as the ongoing conflict in West Asia severely disrupts the global supply chain, prompting a shift to domestic sources for critical petrochemical feedstock.

Satyaprakash TL, Joint Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceutical, confirmed that propylene and methanol, among other key inputs, are being allocated by Indian refiners. These resources are being crucially adapted to meet industry needs and prevent any significant rise in drug prices for consumers.

While the availability of methanol and packaging materials like aluminium showed initial constraints, production levels have now been stabilized through increased local output. The department reassures the public of its commitment to tackling these disruptions head-on and maintaining stable drug prices despite the volatile global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)