Indigenous Robotic Innovations Revolutionize Combat Medical Care

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has introduced groundbreaking indigenous robotic technologies aimed at enhancing emergency care for injured security personnel. Launched during the third edition of the SMRSC Global Robotic Surgery Conference, Project Vimana and Project Operion were the highlights of the event.

Project Vimana stands out as an innovative robotic surgical system designed to bridge the crucial 'golden hour' between injury and evacuation in combat zones. Developed by SS Innovations International, it allows trauma surgeons to perform remote surgeries via a command center, thus transforming critical care delivery in challenging environments.

Complementing Vimana, Project Operion offers a mobile, platform-agnostic operating room ecosystem that can be deployed seamlessly across various locations, from hospitals to disaster zones. With integrated telesurgery capabilities, Operion expands access to advanced surgical care, representing a significant leap forward in medical technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)